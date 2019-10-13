Skip to Main Content
Astros left seeing stars as Tanaka dazzles for Yankees in Game 1
MLB·ALCS Game 1

Gleyber Torres kept up his October surge with a homer and five RBIs, Masahiro Tanaka polished his playoff resume and the New York Yankees blanked the Houston Astros 7-0 Saturday night in the AL Championship Series opener.

Kristie Rieken · The Associated Press ·
New York starting pitcher Masahiro Tanaka polished his playoff resume allowing one hit through six scoreless innings to help the Yankees defeat the Houston Astros 7-0 in Game 1 of the ALCS on Saturday. (Eric Gay/Associated Press)

With so much attention focused on the Astros aces, Tanaka showed he more than belonged on this stage, too. He threw one-hit ball for six innings to outpitch Zack Greinke, improving to 5-2 with a 1.32 ERA in the post-season.

Torres did his part in this matchup of 100-win behemoths with a go-ahead double, a solo homer, a two-run single and an RBI grounder. Moved up to third in the batting order after mashing in a sweep of Minnesota, the 22-year-old star became the youngest AL player to drive in five runs during a post-season game.

Giancarlo Stanton and Gio Urshela also homered and right fielder Aaron Judge turned in the key play, catching a line drive and doubling Alex Bregman off first base.

The Yankees will try to build on their early momentum when James Paxton starts against 21-game winner Justin Verlander in Game 2 on Sunday night.

Glyeber Torres strong postseason continued on Saturday night as he recorded 5 RBIs in the Yankees 7-0 ALCS game 1 win over the Houston Astros. 2:02
