Blue Jays fall to Twins in wild-card series opener, putting season in peril

The Toronto Blue Jays opened the American League wild-card series today with a 3-1 loss to the Minnesota Twins.

Royce Lewis provided all the offence for the Twins, hitting a two-run homer off Jays' struggling starter Kevin Gausman in the first inning, followed by a solo homer in the third. The Jays scored their lone run in the sixth inning off a Kevin Kiermaier RBI single.

The teams square off again Wednesday in Game 2 of the best-of-three series.

Jose Berrios is tabbed to start for the Blue Jays against Sonny Gray.

If a third game is necessary, it will be played Thursday at Target Field.

The series winner will play the Houston Astros in the AL Division Series.

