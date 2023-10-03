Blue Jays fall to Twins in wild-card series opener, putting season in peril
The Toronto Blue Jays opened the American League wild-card series today with a 3-1 loss to the Minnesota Twins.
Toronto suddenly faces must-win Game 2 on Wednesday after low-scoring loss
Royce Lewis provided all the offence for the Twins, hitting a two-run homer off Jays' struggling starter Kevin Gausman in the first inning, followed by a solo homer in the third. The Jays scored their lone run in the sixth inning off a Kevin Kiermaier RBI single.
The teams square off again Wednesday in Game 2 of the best-of-three series.
Jose Berrios is tabbed to start for the Blue Jays against Sonny Gray.
If a third game is necessary, it will be played Thursday at Target Field.
The series winner will play the Houston Astros in the AL Division Series.
More to come