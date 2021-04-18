Reds' Joey Votto turns triple play off fellow Canadian Josh Naylor

Canadian Josh Naylor lined into a triple play in the eighth inning, then let a routine grounder roll through his legs at first base with two outs in the ninth that led to Cincinnati's tying run as the Reds beat Cleveland 3-2 in the 10th Saturday.

Pinch-hitter Tyler Stephenson's single in the 10th won it.

Naylor, from Mississauga, Ont., had a chance to boost Cleveland's one-run lead in the eighth when he came up with runners at the corners with no outs. He hit a liner to Toronto-born first baseman Joey Votto, who tagged Franmil Reyes as he tried to dive back into the bag and then threw to third to double off Eddie Rosario, who took off because he thought the ball hit the ground and had already crossed the plate.

"We got the break and we made the most of it, and we came back and won," Reds manager David Bell said. "It definitely could have been a different game if they score a run or two there."

Pitching with a 2-1 lead, Cleveland closer Emmanuel Clase was pumping in 100 mph fastballs and retired the first two batters in the bottom of the ninth. Max Schrock then hit a grounder through Naylor for a two-base error and Jesse Winker followed with an RBI single.

Eugenio Suarez started the Reds 10th as the automatic runner on second and moved to third on Tyler Naquin's flyout. After an intentional walk, Stephenson singled to deep right off Oliver Perez (0-1).

"Really just looking for a good pitch to hit," Stephenson said. "I was prepared for it and got a sinker out over (the plate) and hit it to right field. I was on time, and I got it."

Sean Doolittle (2-0) pitched a scoreless 10th.

WATCH | 9 facts about Patrick Marleau ... in 90 seconds: