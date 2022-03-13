Yankees acquire former Blue Jay, AL MVP Josh Donaldson from Twins

The New York Yankees have acquired former AL MVP Josh Donaldson and shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa from the Minnesota Twins on Sunday night for catcher Gary Sanchez and third baseman Gio Urshela.

The trade remakes the left side of the Yankees infield and rids them of Sanchez, a defensive liability who had slumped at the plate in four straight seasons.

Donaldson becomes a teammate of Gerrit Cole after suggesting last June that the Yankees ace had been trying to hide the use of unauthorized grip aides.

Kiner-Falefa was acquired by the Twins just on Saturday from Texas in a deal for catcher Mitch Garver.

Twins acquire Gray from Reds

The Minnesota Twins acquired veteran right-hander Sonny Gray from the Cincinnati Reds on Sunday.

The Twins also received minor league right-hander Francis Peguero in a trade that sent minor league right-hander Chase Petty to the Reds.

A two-time all-star, Gray went 7-9 with a 4.19 earned-run average in 26 starts in 2021, striking out 155 batters in 135.1 innings.

Sonny Gray is now a member of Twins following Sunday's trade from the Reds. The two-time all-star posted a 4.19 earned-run average across 26 starts last season. (Rich Schultz/Getty Images/File)

Entering his 10th season, Gray is 82-72 with a 3.61 ERA in 223 regular-season games (214 starts) with the Oakland Athletics (2013-17), New York Yankees (2017-18) and Reds.

The 32-year-old Gray was an all-star in 2015 and 2019, finishing third in the American League Cy Young Award voting in the former after going 14-7 with a 2.73 ERA for the A's.

Peguero, 24, is 2-6 with a 4.72 ERA and 17 saves in 74 relief appearances in the minors since 2017.

Petty, who turns 19 next month, was a first-round pick in 2021 and made two appearances in the Florida Complex League last season.

Mets get all-star righty Bassitt from A's

All-star right-hander Chris Bassitt, who made a remarkable recovery from a frightening line drive to the head last year, was traded by the Oakland Athletics to the New York Mets on Saturday for a pair of minor league pitchers.

The Mets sent right-handers J.T. Ginn and Adam Oller to the A's for Bassitt.

Bassitt gives the Mets a much-needed starter for the middle of the rotation, seemingly a good fit behind aces Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer.

The 33-year-old Bassitt came back to make two starts in late September, just more than a month after he took a 100 mile-per-hour liner to the face on Aug. 17 in Chicago. Bassitt underwent surgery for three fractures in his right cheekbone.

Mets newcomer Chris Bassitt Bassitt gives the team a much-needed starter for the middle of the rotation, seemingly a good fit behind aces Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer. Bassitt won 12 games with a 3.15 ERA for the Athletics in 2021. (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images/File)

Bassitt wound up 12-4 with a 3.15 ERA in 27 starts, including his first career complete game, and was a first-time all-star. He had been an AL Cy Young candidate when he got hurt. He was 12-3 with a 3.06 ERA and leading the American League in victories when he was injured.

Oakland, which won the AL West in the virus-shortened 2020 season, finished 86-76 and nine games behind the division champion Astros to miss the playoffs following three straight appearances. The small-budget A's have long been known for trading away their key players during the offseason.

The 22-year-old Ginn was a second-round pick by the Mets in 2020. He was a combined 5-5 with a 3.33 ERA in two levels of Class A ball last year.

Oller, 27, was a combined 9-4 with a 3.45 ERA in triple-A and double-A last year.

Rangers deal infielder Kiner-Falefa to Twins

Isiah Kiner-Falefa, the starting shortstop for the Texas Rangers who was supplanted by the blockbuster addition of Corey Seager, was traded Saturday to Minnesota for catcher Mitch Garver.

Texas also sent minor league right-hander Ronny Henriquez to Minnesota a day before the mandatory reporting date for players following the end of Major League Baseball's 99-day lockout.

Kiner-Falefa was a Gold Glove third baseman during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, after which the Rangers said he would replace Elvis Andrus as their starting shortstop. Andrus, the starter for 12 seasons and only remaining player from their two World Series teams, was traded to Oakland before spring training last year.

Just before the MLB lockout began Dec. 2, the Rangers signed all-star shortstop Seager to a 10-year, $325-million contract and Gold Glove second baseman Marcus Semien to a seven-year deal worth $175 million.

Garver had a breakout season in 2019 with 31 homers in 93 games while winning a Silver Slugger award, but the 31-year-old catcher has had injury issues the past two years. He struggled through the pandemic season in 2020, then missed most of 2021 after taking a foul tip to the groin area and needing surgery.

Kiner-Falefa is a .265 career hitter over the past four seasons. The Rangers sometimes used him as a catcher when he first got to the major leagues as a way of getting him into the lineup. He hit .271 with eight homers and 53 RBI in 158 games last season.

Garver hit .256 with 13 homers and 34 RBI in 68 contests for the Twins in 2021.

Rangers president Jon Daniels said the intention is for Garver to be their starting catcher, but he could also get some time at first base and designated hitter.