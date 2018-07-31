MLB trade deadline roundup: Pham switches leagues, joins Rays

​The St. Louis Cardinals have traded outfielder Tommy Pham to the Tampa Bay Rays for three minor league players, outfielder Justin Williams, left-handed pitcher Genesis Cabrera and right-handed pitcher Roel Ramirez.

The Rays also received international cap space in the four-player trade announced Tuesday, baseball's deadline for trades without waivers.

There had already been a flurry of moves this week, including closers Roberto Osuna (to Houston) and Ken Giles (to Toronto) switching teams, Seattle picking up Adam Warren and Zach Duke, Lance Lynn joining the New York Yankees, Adam Duvall moving to Atlanta and Ian Kinsler added to the Boston Red Sox.

The 30-year-old Pham has been a member of the Cardinals organization since being drafted in 2006. He was batting .248 this season with 14 home runs and 41 runs batted in as St. Louis opened the day seven games out of the National League Central lead during a season in which the team has already fired manager Mike Matheny.

Williams, 22, is a left-handed hitting outfielder who was batting .258 for the triple-A Durham Bulls.

Cabrera, 21, is 7-6 mark with a 4.12 earned-run average in 21 games for double-A Montgomery of the Southern League and Ramirez, 23, was 3-1 with a 3.32 ERA in 26 games as a reliever for the Montgomery Biscuits.

Bryce Harper staying put: GM

Washington Nationals president and general manager Mike Rizzo says Bryce Harper will not be traded before Tuesday's deadline at 4 p.m. ET.

Rizzo tells the Washington Post in a text message that Harper "is not going anywhere."

The Nationals have been one of baseball's biggest disappointments. They entered Tuesday with a 52-53 record, but they are still within 5 1/2 games of the NL East lead and the second wild card.

Indians add to OF depth with Leonys Martin

Badly needing outfield help, the Cleveland Indians have acquired centre-fielder Leonys Martin from the Detroit Tigers.

Cleveland also received right-hander Kyle Dowdy in the deal Tuesday in exchange for shortstop prospect Willi Castro.

The American League Central-leading Indians have been pursuing an outfielder for weeks. The 30-year-old Martin batted .251 with nine homers and 29 RBIs in 336 plate appearances this season for the Tigers, who are 18 1/2 games behind Cleveland.

Dowdy, 25, is 8-8 with a 4.74 earned-run average between double-A Erie and triple-A Toledo this season.

Ziegler joins D-backs bullpen

Right-handed reliever Brad Ziegler has been traded to the Arizona Diamondbacks, who bolstered their bullpen for the pennant race and gave up double-A reliever Tommy Eveld to the Miami Marlins.

Ziegler, 38, is 1-5 with a 3.98 earned-run average this season. His ERA was 7.88 on June 1, but since then he has allowed two runs in 28 innings.

He's in the final year of a two-year, $16-million US contract, which made the cost-conscious Marlins willing to trade him since they're in last place in the NL East. Arizona is battling the Dodgers and Rockies for the NL West lead.

The right-handed Eveld, 24, has a 1.11 ERA in 35 games in the minor leagues this season. He's a native of the Miami area.