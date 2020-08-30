Padres acquire slugger Moreland from Red Sox for 2 prospects

The San Diego Padres picked up slugger Mitch Moreland in a trade Sunday with Boston.

In exchange, the Red Sox acquired a pair of prospects from San Diego, outfielder Jeisson Rosario and infielder Hudson Potts.

Major League Baseball's trade deadline is Monday at 4 p.m. ET.

Moreland adds even more power to an already explosive San Diego lineup.

The Padres are making one move after another in pursuit of their first playoff appearance in 14 years. On Saturday, they bolstered their bullpen by acquiring Trevor Rosenthal in a trade with the Kansas City Royals.

Moreland, who turns 35 on Sept. 6, was leading the Red Sox with eight homers, 21 runs batted in and a .328 batting average. He's made 19 starts at first base this season and three more as a designated hitter.

Originally a 17th round pick by Texas in 2007, Moreland is hitting .253 over his career with 174 homers and 491 RBI. He has been on teams that have made the playoffs in seven of the last 10 seasons, including the World Series champion Red Sox in 2018.

The left-handed slugger earned his first all-star game selection in 2018. He was a Gold Glove winner at first in 2016.

Moreland reached 10 years of major league service on Saturday.

2 players to be named headed to Orioles

Desperate for starting pitching as they pursue a third straight National League East title, the Atlanta Braves acquired left-hander Tommy Milone from the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday for two players to be named.

The division-leading Braves have struggled to put together a rotation behind Max Fried, who is 5-0 with a 1.35 ERA. Ian Anderson, who pitched one-hit ball over six innings in his major league debut last week, is the only other Atlanta starter to earn a win this season.

The 33-year-old Milone provides another option, though the Braves are likely to continue their pursuit for additional pitching. He is 1-4 with a 3.99 ERA over six starts in his first season with the Orioles.

After signing a minor league deal with the Orioles in February, Milone received a major league contract in July. He started on opening day as a replacement for injured John Means and has 31 strikeouts and only four walks over 29 1/3 innings.

Milone's best effort of the season , six innings of three-hit ball against Washington on Aug. 7, earned him his lone win with Baltimore.

That sort of performance would certainly be welcomed in Atlanta. The Braves lost ace Mike Soroka to a season-ending Achilles injury and demoted two other expected starters, former all-star Mike Foltynewicz and Sean Newcomb, to their alternate-training site after poor showings. They never got a chance to use their projected No. 5 starter, Felix Hernandez, who opted out of the season because of coronavirus concerns.

Cubs add power in Jose Martinez

The Chicago Cubs acquired first baseman Jose Martinez from the Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday in exchange for a pair of players to be named later or cash considerations.

Martinez, 32, hit .239 with two homers and 10 RBI in 24 games this season for the Rays since being acquired from St. Louis in January. However, he is hitting .319 with a .946 OPS in 298 career at-bats against left-handed pitching.

The Cubs' offence is in need of a jolt as it deals with the absences of Kris Bryant and Steven Souza Jr., who are on the 10-day injured list. Bryant is recovering from a left ring finger injury while Souza has been sidelined with a right hamstring strain.

Catcher Josh Phegley was designated for assignment to make room for Martinez on the 40-man roster.