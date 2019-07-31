Cleveland deals Bauer, acquires brawling Puig in 3-team deal: report

Trevor Bauer's final act for Cleveland was throwing a ball over the centre-field wall.

Yasiel Puig ended his season with the Cincinnati Reds in another brawl.

Cleveland agreed to trade Bauer, the talented but taxing right-hander, to the Reds on Tuesday night for Puig in a three-team deal that also involves the San Diego Padres, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press.

The Indians, who are trying to catch the Minnesota Twins in the AL Central, also gets left-hander Scott Moss from Cincinnati and slugging outfielder Franmil Reyes, lefty Logan Allen and infielder Victor Nova from the Padres, said the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because the trade had not been announced.

Yasiel Puig has been ejected three times this season, the most of any player in MLB. Two of the three ejections have come against the Pirates (also April 7th).<br><br>Puig was ejected four times in six seasons with the Dodgers (never more than once in a season). <a href="https://t.co/pvCaDDGhpg">pic.twitter.com/pvCaDDGhpg</a> —@ESPNStatsInfo San Diego receives minor league outfielder Taylor Trammell from the Reds, the person said.

In his last start for the Indians on Sunday, Bauer, who is not eligible for free agency until after the 2020 season, threw a ball in frustration from the mound in Kansas City over the centre-field wall. The moment seemed to push the Indians over the edge with the enigmatic 28-year-old, who has one of baseball's best arms but can be difficult.

Following Cleveland's 2-0 loss to the Houston Astros, Bauer talked and exchanged hugs with several teammates in the clubhouse before departing. He declined to speak with reporters.

Yasiel Puig apparently will be traded with a suspension to be named later. —@jonmorosi Bauer is 9-8 with a 3.79 ERA in 24 starts this season, but he hasn't been as consistent as the Indians have needed while waiting for two-time Cy Young Award winner Corey Kluber (broken arm) and Carlos Carrasco (leukemia) to return to their rotation.

Cleveland has been looking to add power to its lineup and Puig and Reyes will help.

A former All-Star, Puig is batting .252 with 22 home runs, 61 RBIs and 14 steals in 100 games with the Reds, who acquired him in December in a seven-player swap with the Dodgers.

The 24-year-old Reyes hit .255 with 27 homers and 46 RBIs in 99 games with the Padres this season. In his last 29 games, the right-handed hitter is batting .290 with eight homers and 13 RBIs.

However, Puig is facing a possible suspension after he was involved in another brawl with the Pittsburgh Pirates just as the trade was coming together.

In the ninth inning, Reds reliever Amir Garrett rushed the Pirates' dugout and threw punches, starting a brawl prolonged by Puig. As he left the field for the final time, Puig was given a warm ovation from Reds fans. He was also at the centre of a melee between the teams in April, when Puig seemed to be taking on the entire Pirates team by himself near home plate.