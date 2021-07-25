Hernandez hits 2 of Blue Jays' 5 homers in 10-3 win over Mets
George Springer, Marcus Semien and Bo Bichette also homered for Toronto
All-Star Teoscar Hernandez hit two of Toronto's five home runs and the Blue Jays beat New York Mets 10-3 Saturday night to stop a three-game losing streak.
George Springer, Marcus Semien and Bo Bichette also homered for the Blue Jays, who overtook the San Francisco Giants for the MLB lead with 149 homers. The Giants entered the day with 146.
Trevor Richards (4-0) got the win, pitching a scoreless inning in relief.
Springer, a free agent target of the Mets in the winter, put the Blue Jays ahead 1-0 in the third inning with his eighth homer of the season off All-Star Taijuan Walker (7-4).
We're trying NOT to say TWO-scar Hernández 💣 <a href="https://t.co/mojX7tlAmd">pic.twitter.com/mojX7tlAmd</a>—@BlueJays
Walker retired the next two hitters before Bichette reached on an infield single and Hernandez homered to make it 3-0.
Springer, who has been booed by the home fans at Citi Field during the first two games of the series, drew some cheers in the bottom half of the inning when he dove on the left-center field warning track to rob Brandon Nimmo of an extra-base hit.
Despite the six-run advantage, Blue Jays starter Hyun Jin Ryu was unable to escape the bottom half.
After retiring Kevin Pillar on a foul out, Ryu gave up five consecutive hits, including the last three that each drove in a run. Dom Smith's single made it 6-3 and finished Ryu.
Bichette extended the lead to 7-3 in the seventh with his 17th homer. He added an RBI single in the ninth before Hernandez connected for his second homer of the night and 15th of the season.
