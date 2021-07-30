Guerrero hits 3-run homer out of Fenway as Blue Jays rout Red Sox
Toronto wins last game before making much anticipated return to Canada on Friday
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit a three-run homer all the way out of Fenway Park, Hyun Jin Ryu held Boston to two hits over six innings and the Toronto Blue Jays routed the Red Sox 13-1 on Thursday night.
Ryu (10-5) held the Red Sox to just two hits in six innings, struck out five and didn't walk a batter.
Bobby Dalbec hit an RBI double in the seventh for Boston. The Red Sox finished with just six hits.
The Blue Jays led 6-0 in the fifth with two runners on for Guerrero, who crushed his 33rd homer of the season when reliever Phillips Valdez started him with a change-up. The ball cleared the Green Monster as well as a billboard above it by several yards on its way to Lansdowne Street.
The Blue Jays split the four-game series at first-place Boston, which still leads the AL East heading to second-place Tampa Bay for a weekend series.
The Red Sox didn't score until the seventh inning, when Dalbec doubled off the wall in center field to score Christian Vazquez, whose one-out double off of reliever Tayler Saucedo was just the third hit of the night for Boston.
Although there was little to cheer defensively for Boston, Hunter Renfroe prevented further damage when he robbed Randal Grichuk of a homer to right in the fourth inning. Renfroe ran down the ball and held on when he slammed hard into the low wall with his left hip. Boston's Alex Verdugo also reached over the wall in left the following inning to catch a foul by Biggio.
The coronavirus pandemic and health protocols have kept the Blue Jays south of the Canadian border the past two seasons as they played "home" games in Buffalo, New York, and Dunedin, Florida, but the club was headed back home after the game and scheduled to host the Kansas City Royals on Friday night.
