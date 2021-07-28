Ray pitches 6 strong innings, Grichuk homers as Blue Jays top Red Sox to open twinbill

Robbie Ray pitched six strong innings, Randal Grichuk homered and drove in three runs, and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Boston Red Sox 4-1 Wednesday in the first game of a doubleheader.

George Springer also homered as the Blue Jays topped the AL East leaders a day after a rainout at Fenway Park forced the twinbill.

Ray (9-5) gave up one run on five hits, striking out eight. Jordan Romano earned his eighth save with a perfect seventh inning.

Grichuk hit his 19th homer, a tiebreaking, two-run drive in the fourth off Garrett Richards (6-6). The drive landed into the first row of the bleachers in straightaway center field, and Springer led off the fifth with his ninth homer.

Grich vs. G. Rich 😮 <a href="https://twitter.com/RGrich15?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@RGrich15</a> wins this battle 💣 <a href="https://t.co/51KFRXDTYs">pic.twitter.com/51KFRXDTYs</a> —@BlueJays

Boston scored in the first when a single by Rafael Devers set up an RBI grounder by J.D. Martinez.

Bo Bichette walked in the second, stole second and later scored on Grichuk's single back to the mound that Richards couldn't contain.

Richards went four innings, allowing four runs on four hits with one walk and two strikeouts. It was his first loss in five starts since June 23 at Tampa Bay.