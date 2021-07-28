Ray pitches 6 strong innings, Grichuk homers as Blue Jays top Red Sox to open twinbill
2nd game of doubleheader to be played at 7:10 PM ET
Robbie Ray pitched six strong innings, Randal Grichuk homered and drove in three runs, and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Boston Red Sox 4-1 Wednesday in the first game of a doubleheader.
Ray (9-5) gave up one run on five hits, striking out eight. Jordan Romano earned his eighth save with a perfect seventh inning.
Grichuk hit his 19th homer, a tiebreaking, two-run drive in the fourth off Garrett Richards (6-6). The drive landed into the first row of the bleachers in straightaway center field, and Springer led off the fifth with his ninth homer.
Boston scored in the first when a single by Rafael Devers set up an RBI grounder by J.D. Martinez.
Richards went four innings, allowing four runs on four hits with one walk and two strikeouts. It was his first loss in five starts since June 23 at Tampa Bay.
