Blue Jays, Red Sox game postponed due to rain, doubleheader to be played Wednesday

The Toronto Blue Jays and Boston Red Sox were rained out Tuesday night by a heavy storm and rescheduled as part of a doubleheader Wednesday.

1st game will start at 2:10 PM ET, followed by second one at 7:10 PM ET

Doug Alden · The Canadian Press ·
The delay was announced about a half-hour before the scheduled start as dark clouds moved over Fenway Park, in Boston, Mass. (Charles Krupa/The Associated Press)

The second of a four-game set between the AL East rivals was moved to a 2:10 p.m. start Wednesday, followed by the nightcap starting at 7:10 p.m.

The delay was announced about a half-hour before the scheduled start as dark clouds moved over Fenway Park, with weather radar showing heavy storms coming from the west.

Fans took shelter beneath the awnings and upper levels, waiting for an update on when — or if — the game would begin. The storm arrived just after 7:20 p.m., with gusting winds blowing sheets of rain sideways and whipping up food wrappers and other debris from the empty seats, abandoned by fans who took shelter beneath the upper levels.

As the rain let up, a handful of players began warming up on the field just before 8 p.m., just before the announcement was made postponing the game a day as lightning continued to strike throughout the area.

