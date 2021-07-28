Blue Jays, Red Sox game postponed due to rain, doubleheader to be played Wednesday
1st game will start at 2:10 PM ET, followed by second one at 7:10 PM ET
The Toronto Blue Jays and Boston Red Sox were rained out Tuesday night by a heavy storm and rescheduled as part of a doubleheader Wednesday.
The second of a four-game set between the AL East rivals was moved to a 2:10 p.m. start Wednesday, followed by the nightcap starting at 7:10 p.m.
Tonight's game has been postponed due to rain.<br><br>It will be made up as part of a split doubleheader tomorrow with Game 1 starting at 2:10pm ET followed by Game 2 at 7:10pm ET. <a href="https://t.co/O2AWNDFxIE">pic.twitter.com/O2AWNDFxIE</a>—@BlueJays
The delay was announced about a half-hour before the scheduled start as dark clouds moved over Fenway Park, with weather radar showing heavy storms coming from the west.
As the rain let up, a handful of players began warming up on the field just before 8 p.m., just before the announcement was made postponing the game a day as lightning continued to strike throughout the area.
