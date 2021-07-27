Skip to Main Content
Bichette hits 2-run homer but Blue Jays allows Red Sox to rally late again

Alex Verdugo hit a two-run homer in the eighth inning and the AL East-leading Boston Red Sox rallied late for the second straight game, beating Toronto 5-4 on Monday night in the opener of an important series for the Blue Jays.

4th-place Toronto falls to 10 1/2 games behind in the East

Ken Powtak · The Associated Press ·
Boston's bats were held down until Alex Verdugo, centre, belted his drive over the Red Sox bullpen off Toronto's Trevor Richards (1-1). (Charles Krupa/The Associated Press)

Boston star Rafael Devers added a solo homer on the four-year anniversary of his first major-league shot.

Bo Bichette hit a two-run homer for fourth-place Toronto, which fell to 10 1/2 games behind in the East.

A day after being no-hit for seven innings by New York's Domingo German before putting up five runs in the eighth to erase a four-run deficit and beat the rival Yankees, Boston's bats were held down until Verdugo belted his drive over the Red Sox bullpen off Trevor Richards (1-1).

He took his time rounding the bases, enjoying the moment. On Sunday, Verdugo broke up the no-hitter with a deep double to right.

Adam Ottavino (3-3) worked a scoreless inning for the win. Matt Barnes got the final three outs for his 22nd save.

Bichette hit his drive over the Green Monster off Nick Pivetta, a shot that hit a wall behind the first row and bounced back onto the field to make it 4-3.

Devers' shot into the right-field seats made it 3-2.

Toronto starter Thomas Hatch made just his second big-league start after being sidelined with a shoulder impingement since spring training. The 26-year-old right-hander gave up three runs on seven hits in 3 2/3 innings.

Pivetta gave up four runs on six hits before being pulled after Bichette's homer.

