Padres put up 19 runs in rout of Blue Jays
San Diego hits 7 homers; Canadians Cal Quantrill, Josh Naylor shine in win
In his fourth career start, the 24-year-old native of Port Hope, Ont., tossed a two-hitter, struck out nine, walked two and gave up three runs in six innings as his teammates banged out 20 hits and a franchise-record seven home runs.
Canadian left-fielder Josh Naylor, 21, also made a milestone with his first hit and first RBI in the majors. The native of Mississauga, Ont., lined a double off the centre field wall for San Diego to score leadoff hitter Greg Garcia and give Quantrill a first-inning lead.
Quantrill's win came against the team he cheered for as a youngster. His dad, Paul, was a reliever for the Blue Jays for six of his 13 major league seasons between 1996 and 2001. The younger Quantrill fondly recalled before the three-game series began on Friday his days of roaming the turf at Rogers Centre when his father played in Toronto.
He visited friends and family in Port Hope on Thursday, a day off for the Padres, before boarding a westbound hour-long VIA train ride to rejoin his teammates in Toronto.
He estimated close to 200 friends and family members were among the 24,212 in attendance at Rogers Centre.
