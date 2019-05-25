Padres put up 19 runs in rout of Blue Jays

Canadian pitcher Cal Quantrill earned his first Major League Baseball victory in the San Diego Padres' 19-4 rout of the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday afternoon.

In his fourth career start, the 24-year-old native of Port Hope, Ont., tossed a two-hitter, struck out nine, walked two and gave up three runs in six innings as his teammates banged out 20 hits and a franchise-record seven home runs.

Canadian left-fielder Josh Naylor, 21, also made a milestone with his first hit and first RBI in the majors. The native of Mississauga, Ont., lined a double off the centre field wall for San Diego to score leadoff hitter Greg Garcia and give Quantrill a first-inning lead.

Quantrill's win came against the team he cheered for as a youngster. His dad, Paul, was a reliever for the Blue Jays for six of his 13 major league seasons between 1996 and 2001. The younger Quantrill fondly recalled before the three-game series began on Friday his days of roaming the turf at Rogers Centre when his father played in Toronto.

He visited friends and family in Port Hope on Thursday, a day off for the Padres, before boarding a westbound hour-long VIA train ride to rejoin his teammates in Toronto.

He estimated close to 200 friends and family members were among the 24,212 in attendance at Rogers Centre.