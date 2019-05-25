Renfroe hits tiebreaking homer in 8th as Padres top Blue Jays

Hunter Renfroe hit a tiebreaking three-run homer in the eighth inning as the San Diego Padres extended their winning streak to four games with a 6-3 win over the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday night.

Renfroe turned on an 0-2 fastball from Toronto reliever Daniel Hudson for his 12th homer of the season.

Hudson (3-2) had a chance to get out of the inning but he threw wide to second base to scuttle a potential double play. With runners on the corners, Renfroe made him pay on the next at-bat.

The Blue Jays have lost nine of their last 11 games at Rogers Centre and dropped 17 of 23 overall.

Both starting pitchers came out firing in front of an announced crowd of 19,480.

Toronto's Trent Thornton opened the game with back-to-back strikeouts and fanned the side in the second inning. San Diego's Joey Lucchesi, meanwhile, struck out eight of the first 10 batters he faced.