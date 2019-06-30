Royals edge Blue Jays after 3rd inning outburst

A five-run outburst in the third inning was enough for the Kansas City Royals to beat the Blue Jays 7-6 on Sunday to end Toronto's small two-game win streak.

The Royals had 11 hits before a Rogers Centre crowd 21,727 in the third of a four-game Canada Day weekend series.

Blue Jays designated hitter Justin Smoak belted out two solo homers in the loss to bring his season total to 14.

Toronto (31-53) hasn't won three in a row since putting together a four-game win streak between April 18 and 21.

Royals reliever Ian Kennedy walked Blue Jays pinch-hitter Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to begin the ninth inning. Catcher Luke Maile successfully bunted Guerrero to second. But Kennedy induced a pop fly to get Toronto third baseman Eric Sogard out and got Smoak to foul pop out to third baseman Hunter Dozier.

The Blue Jays spotted starter Aaron Sanchez a 5-1 lead with a five-run second inning when they sent eight batters to the plate.