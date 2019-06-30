Royals edge Blue Jays after 3rd inning outburst
After Toronto scored 5 runs in 2nd inning, Royals responded with 5 runs in 3rd inning
A five-run outburst in the third inning was enough for the Kansas City Royals to beat the Blue Jays 7-6 on Sunday to end Toronto's small two-game win streak.
Blue Jays designated hitter Justin Smoak belted out two solo homers in the loss to bring his season total to 14.
Toronto (31-53) hasn't won three in a row since putting together a four-game win streak between April 18 and 21.
Royals reliever Ian Kennedy walked Blue Jays pinch-hitter Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to begin the ninth inning. Catcher Luke Maile successfully bunted Guerrero to second. But Kennedy induced a pop fly to get Toronto third baseman Eric Sogard out and got Smoak to foul pop out to third baseman Hunter Dozier.
The Blue Jays spotted starter Aaron Sanchez a 5-1 lead with a five-run second inning when they sent eight batters to the plate.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.