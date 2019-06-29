Danny Jansen hits walk-off homer in Jays win over Royals
Rookie Cavan Biggio notches 1st career grand slam
A walkoff two-run homer from catcher Danny Jansen and rookie Cavan Biggio's first career grand slam pushed the Toronto Blue Jays to a 7-5 victory against the Kansas City Royals on Saturday.
Jansen hit his game-winning homer in the ninth after the Royals had tied the game in the top of the inning. Biggio's blast to left-centre field came in the fifth inning, a few minutes after Blue Jays ace Marcus Stroman departed from the game with some discomfort in his non-throwing shoulder.
The 24-year-old Biggio, the son of Baseball Hall of Famer Craig Biggio, enjoyed his big moment in his 30th career game. His Dad's first grand slam homer arrived in his 170th outing.
Kansas City starter Homer Bailey had won his last three starts and allowed only one run in 19 innings. He cruised through the first four innings against the Blues Jays, striking out five batters and six more ground-ball outs in the first 16 batters he faced.
But in the fifth inning, Bailey loaded the bases with a pair of walks and a single to second baseman Eric Sogard. Biggio hit a 2-1 pitch that had enough to clear the wall in left-centre for his sixth homer of the season.
Stroman made his 18th start for Toronto. But he departed with a left pectoral cramp after he tossed two balls to open up the fifth inning against Royals first baseman Lucas Duda.
