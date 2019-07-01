Blue Jays ride 18-hit attack on Canada Day to series win over Royals
Cavan Biggio, Randal Grichuk each post 4 RBI, Freddy Galvis homers twice in 11-4 rout
Cavan Biggio and Randal Grichuk drove in four runs each and Freddy Galvis had a pair of home runs as the Toronto Blue Jays defeated the visiting Kansas City Royals 11-4 on Monday in their annual Canada Day game.
Clayton Richard (1-4) picked up his first win as a Blue Jay and first win since June 22, 2018. He snapped a string of nine consecutive lost decisions. Richard delivered a quality start by pitching six innings while allowing three runs on seven hits. He struck out four batters and walked one.
The Royals (29-56) scored three of their four runs in the fourth inning.
Glenn Sparkman (2-4) struggled against the Blue Jays bats. He lasted just three innings while allowing eight runs on nine hits. He struck out a batter and walked another while surrendering three home runs.
Homers highlight 5-run 2nd inning
Toronto opened the scoring in the first inning when Biggio grounded out to score Eric Sogard from third base for a 1-0 lead. Grichuk hit an RBI single in the next at bat for a 2-0 Blue Jays lead.
In the third, Galvis hit his second home run of the game to give Toronto an 8-0 lead. It was Galvis's third-career multi-homer game.
Later in the inning, Biggio recorded his fourth RBI of the afternoon, a single which gave Toronto a 9-3 lead. Grichuk would follow with his third RBI single of the game for a 10-3 advantage.
In the sixth inning, Grichuk hit his fourth-consecutive RBI single which gave Toronto an 11-3 lead.
In the seventh, Whit Merrifield hit an RBI single which cut the Blue Jays lead to 11-4.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.