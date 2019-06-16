Jays turns the tables in finale with Astros

Trent Thornton shut down his former team into the seventh inning, Teoscar Hernandez hit two of Toronto's five home runs and the Blue Jays hammered the Houston Astros 12-0 on Sunday.

Freddy Galvis and Hernandez each hit three-run homers in a seven-run sixth inning. Hernandez added a solo drive in the ninth off Tyler White, who started the game at first base.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. launched a long, two-run homer and had an RBI single and sacrifice fly. Rowdy Tellez also homered.

Thornton (2-5) scattered six singles, struck out seven and walked three in 6 2/3 innings. He has given up no more than three runs in six of his last seven starts.

Thornton was drafted by the Astros in 2015. The 25-year-old righty was traded to Toronto in the off-season for Aledmys Diaz.

Brad Peacock (6-4) went five innings and allowed four runs for the second straight start.

Blue Jays infielder Vladimir Guerrero Jr. returned to the lineup as the designated hitter. He finished 1 for 5. Guerrero missed Saturday's game after getting hit by a pitch on his hand on Friday.