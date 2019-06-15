Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hurt in 1st inning as Astros rout Blue Jays 15-2

Robinson Chirinos said he was late on the fastball the whole game. He finally caught up to one when it counted most.

Chirinos hit his first grand slam and finished with a career-high six RBIs, Gerrit Cole struck out 10 and the Houston Astros routed the Toronto Blue Jays 15-2 on Friday night.

"Thank God I was able to square one that went out of the ballpark," Chirinos said. "It was fun."

After Toronto walked Astros slugger Yordan Alvarez on four pitches with the bases loaded, Chirinos cleared the bases with his 12th homer of the season off Thomas Pannone.

The Astros won their 13th straight series opener and improved to 9-3 in June.

Cole (6-5) allowed two runs and three hits while increasing his MLB-leading strikeout total to 140.

The Blue Jays' runs came in the fifth inning. Cavan Biggio, son of Astros Hall of Fame second baseman Craig Biggio, drew applause when he came to the plate. The younger Biggio doubled to deep centre field off Cole, scoring two runs. The elder Biggio cheered from the front row near the Houston dugout.

"I think it just goes to show the amount of respect the name Biggio holds in this stadium," the younger Biggio said. "I think it's cool for me, but it's even a better tribute to my father and what he did."

Biggio gets warm welcome

Biggio said he was a little emotional in his first at-bat after hearing longtime Astros PA announcer Bob Ford's voice say his last name the same way he heard him announce his father's name for many years of his childhood. He said he knew where his family was sitting but tried not to look at them.

Both teams loaded the bases in the first inning. The results were starkly different for each of the starting pitchers. Cole escaped the inning with a strikeout.

"I got into a better rhythm with the fastball command," Cole said. "I was good at times but fell behind. I was just able to do what I needed to do to get out unscathed."

Sanchez, however, allowed back-to-back singles to Alvarez and Chirinos and a sacrifice fly to Josh Reddick, falling behind 3-0.

Alex Bregman extended Houston's lead to 6-0 in the second inning with a three-run homer into the left-field Crawford Boxes, his 19th homer of the season.

Tony Kemp hit a two-run homer in the third inning that pushed the Astros' lead to 8-0.

Rough night for Sanchez

Sanchez (3-8) allowed eight runs on six hits and three walks before being replaced by Sam Gaviglio in the fourth inning. Sanchez's eight runs allowed matched a career high from July 7, 2017, the last time he faced Houston.

"Can't really do things when you're behind in the count," Sanchez said. "Obviously, have to establish the fastball command. When it's all over the place like it was it doesn't even give you a chance to get to your secondary stuff."

Alvarez hit a two-run homer off Gaviglio, becoming the 20th player in MLB history to hit three home runs in his first four games and the first since Shohei Ohtani in 2018.

"There's just a lot that he's doing right that starts with the right mindset and mental aptitude to be at this level at an early age," Astros manager A.J. Hinch said. "So I applaud him for his approach to his at-bats and how he's not letting the third deck get to him, he's not letting hitting in the middle of the order get to him. He's crushing."

Blue Jays infielder Vladimir Guerrero Jr. exited the game in the first inning after being hit by a 96 mph fastball from Gerrit Cole on the left hand. He stayed in the game as a baserunner before he was replaced by Eric Sogard at third base. The team announced that he suffered a left hand contusion and X-rays were negative. Toronto manager Charlie Montoyo said he would be day to day.