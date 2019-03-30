Blue Jays blank Tigers for 2nd straight game
Smoak homers, Sanchez strikes out 6 as Toronto improves to 2-1
Justin Smoak had a two-run homer in the fourth inning and the Toronto Blue Jays held on for a 3-0 win over the Detroit Tigers on Saturday.
Aaron Sanchez (1-0) pitched five-plus innings, striking out six and giving up three hits. Sanchez and previous Jays starters Marcus Stroman and Matt Shoemaker haven't given up a run this season.
Tim Mayza, Daniel Hudson, Joe Biagini and Ken Giles kept Detroit off the scoreboard to preserve Sanchez's win.
Miguel Cabrera led the Tigers (1-2) with a pair of singles before getting hit by a pitch in the sixth inning.
Tigers starter Spencer Turnbull (0-1) allowed three runs on four hits over five innings of work, with five strikeouts.
Daniel Norris and Victor Alcantra combined for three innings of scoreless relief for Detroit.
Smoak added to that lead two batters later, sending a 2-2 pitch from Turnbull into the Blue Jays bullpen. The homer brought home Teoscar Hernandez, who had walked in the previous at-bat. It was Toronto's first home run of the season.
WATCH | Smoak smashes Toronto's first homer of the season:
Giles took over from Biagini in the ninth inning, striking out Christin Stewart. He then gave up a sharply hit single to Grayson Greiner before inducing a popfly to centre field by Dustin Peterson.
A strikeout-put out of Gordon Beckham ended the game and gave Giles his first save of the season.
