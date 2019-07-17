Blue Jays spoil debut for new Red Sox starter

Teoscar Hernandez hit a three-run homer off new Boston Red Sox starter Andrew Cashner, and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. had three hits on Tuesday night to lead the Toronto Blue Jays to a 10-4 victory.

Gurriel had a single, double and triple, and Justin Smoak also homered for Toronto, which lost three of its previous four games. Cashner (9-4) was acquired from the Orioles on Saturday to help bolster the Boston rotation, but quickly fell behind 4-1 and then failed to get an out in the sixth.

In all, the bushy-bearded right-hander allowed six runs — five earned — on eight hits and two walks, striking out two. He also gave up two homers, hit a batter and threw a wild pitch on a third strike that allowed Hernandez to reach first.

Xander Bogaerts had a single, double and home run, and Mookie Betts also had three hits for Boston, which fell 10 games behind the first-place New York Yankees in the AL East.

The Blue Jays went ahead 3-1 in the second on Hernandez's ninth homer, then made it 4-1 in the third on Smoak's RBI single. Boston tied it with three runs in the fifth when Betts hit a two-run single and scored when Bogaerts singled to chase Jacob Waguespack, who was making his first major league start.

Justin Shafer (1-1) got J.D. Martinez to end the inning.

Then Cashner gave the lead back in the sixth.

Smoak hit the first pitch out to right-centre, and Freddy Galvis singled to end Cashner's night. Hernandez reached on a fielder's choice, went from first to third on a bad pickoff attempt by reliever Josh Taylor and scored on a wild pitch to make it 6-4.

Toronto scored four more in the ninth.