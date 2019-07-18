Red Sox send Blue Jays' Aaron Sanchez to 13th straight loss

Rafael Devers hit a solo homer and drove in four runs, Eduardo Rodriguez pitched effectively into the seventh inning and the Boston Red Sox sent Toronto's Aaron Sanchez to his 13th straight loss, beating the Blue Jays 5-4 on Wednesday night.

Devers also had a two-run double and RBI single, Brock Holt added a run-scoring hit — one of his three singles — for the Red Sox, who had dropped three of four since a five-game winning streak.

Teoscar Hernandez hit two solo homers over the Green Monster and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. had one for the Blue Jays, who have lost seven of 10.

Rodriguez (11-4) held the Blue Jays to two runs on three hits, striking out four and walking three. It's the seventh time in 10 starts he's allowed two or fewer runs — and the fourth straight.

Once dominant, right-hander Sanchez (3-14) had his miserable season continue. He gave up four runs and eight hits in five innings and his ERA rose to 6.26; while he remained winless in his last 15 starts.

Brandon Workman struck out Justin Smoak and Freddy Galvis with two on to end the eighth and got the final three outs despite giving up a run in the ninth for his fifth save, striking out Randal Grichuk swinging with two on to end it.

Devers homered into the first row of Monster seats, breaking a 1-1 tie in the third after Hernandez had homered deep into the seats above the left-field wall in the top of the inning.

In the fourth, Devers doubled into the right-centre gap to make it 5-1 after Christian Vazquez and Mookie Betts singled, but Hernandez hit his second of the game the next inning. Devers added his run-scoring single in the eighth.

The start was delayed 33 minutes by rain.