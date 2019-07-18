Red Sox send Blue Jays' Aaron Sanchez to 13th straight loss
Toronto starter surrenders 4 runs, 8 hits in 5 innings
Devers also had a two-run double and RBI single, Brock Holt added a run-scoring hit — one of his three singles — for the Red Sox, who had dropped three of four since a five-game winning streak.
Teoscar Hernandez hit two solo homers over the Green Monster and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. had one for the Blue Jays, who have lost seven of 10.
Rodriguez (11-4) held the Blue Jays to two runs on three hits, striking out four and walking three. It's the seventh time in 10 starts he's allowed two or fewer runs — and the fourth straight.
WATCH | Sanchez, Blue Jays fall to Red Sox in Boston:
Once dominant, right-hander Sanchez (3-14) had his miserable season continue. He gave up four runs and eight hits in five innings and his ERA rose to 6.26; while he remained winless in his last 15 starts.
Devers homered into the first row of Monster seats, breaking a 1-1 tie in the third after Hernandez had homered deep into the seats above the left-field wall in the top of the inning.
In the fourth, Devers doubled into the right-centre gap to make it 5-1 after Christian Vazquez and Mookie Betts singled, but Hernandez hit his second of the game the next inning. Devers added his run-scoring single in the eighth.
The start was delayed 33 minutes by rain.
