Jays closer Merryweather put on IL with oblique strain
Right-hander felt discomfort in left side of abdomen during Tuesday's game
Toronto Blue Jays closer Julian Merryweather has been placed on the 10-day injured list with a strained left oblique.
The right-hander felt discomfort in the left side of his abdomen on his final warmup pitch in the eighth inning of Tuesday night's 7-3 victory over the New York Yankees.
Merryweather entered with two runners on and two outs and threw just two pitches to Aaron Hicks before Gary Sanchez was tagged out in a rundown between first and second base after a pitch in the dirt. He didn't return for the ninth.
Merryweather has two saves and has allowed just one hit and one walk with seven strikeouts over 4 innings in four appearances. His fastball has reached 100.4 mph this season.
Also, Ross Stripling was scratched from his scheduled start Wednesday against the Yankees due to right forearm tightness. He was unable to get loose before the game.
T.J. Zeuch replaced Stripling.
