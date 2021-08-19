Nationals use 7th inning surge to sweep past Blue Jays
Josh Bell's 3-run homer lifts Washington to victory
Josh Bell hit a three-run homer off former teammate Brad Hand, and the Washington Nationals beat the Toronto Blue Jays 8-5 on Wednesday.
Juan Soto and Carter Kieboom also connected for Washington, which won back-to-back games for the first time since July 27-29. The Nationals had dropped 12 of 13 prior to the two-game interleague series.
Hand (5-7), who was acquired on July 29 as part of Washington's sell-off at the trade deadline, entered with one on in the seventh and Toronto clinging to a 5-4 lead. After Soto walked, Bell hit a drive to right for his 20th homer. Two batters later, Kieboom tacked on a solo shot to left.
Mason Thompson (1-1) recorded the last two outs of the seventh for his first major league victory. Kyle Finnegan pitched 1 1/3 innings for his fourth save.
Washington starter Josiah Gray, acquired last month in the deal that sent Max Scherzer and Trea Turner to the Los Angeles Dodgers, allowed two runs and five hits in six innings.
Gray departed with a 4-2 lead, but it didn't last long. Ryne Harper yielded Corey Dickerson's two-run homer and Semien's solo shot on consecutive pitches in the seventh.
Blue Jays pitcher Tim Mayza was activated from the injured list, and infielder Kevin Smith was promoted from Triple-A Buffalo. Alek Manoah was placed on the bereavement list and relief pitcher Rafael Dolis was designated for assignment. Dolis was 2-3 with a 5.63 ERA in 39 games.Manager Charlie Montoyo said he anticipates C Danny Jansen (hamstring strain) will begin a rehabilitation assignment by next week.
Blue Jays begin a seven-game homestand Friday when LHP Robbie Ray (9-5, 2.88 ERA) faces Detroit to open a three-game series.
