Former Blue Jay Riley Adams leads Washington to blowout win over Toronto

Riley Adams homered and drove in three in his first game against his former team, Erick Fedde won for the first time in more than two months and the Washington Nationals snapped a season-high, seven-game losing streak Tuesday night with a 12-6 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays.

Adams, acquired last month from Toronto for reliever Brad Hand, had three hits. He delivered a two-run double in the eighth to provide some insurance after the Blue Jays trimmed a seven-run deficit to 8-6. The catcher also homered in the fourth.

Yadiel Hernandez went deep and drove in three for the Nationals, who had dropped 12 of their last 13. Washington is 4-13 since a trade deadline selloff scattered Max Scherzer, Kyle Schwarber, Trea Turner and others to playoff contenders.

Teoscar Hernandez homered for the third consecutive game for Toronto, which has lost four of five since reaching a season-high 11 games over .500 on Wednesday.

Fedde (5-8) was 0-4 with a 6.32 ERA in his previous 10 starts, and he needed 94 pitches to get through five innings against the Blue Jays. He allowed three runs on five hits — including Hernandez's two-run shot in the fifth — while striking out four.

Still, he received plenty of support. Yadiel Hernandez homered off Toronto starter Alek Manoah (5-2) in the second, then was in the middle of a six-run outburst in the third.

Two batters after Alcides Escobar's two-run double, Hernandez's bases-loaded single sent home two more runs. Manoah's errant pickoff attempt allowed Josh Bell to score, and Hernandez came around on Carter Kieboom's sacrifice fly to make it 7-1.

It was Washington's first six-run inning since doing so twice in an 18-1 rout of Miami on July 19. The Nationals' 12 runs were also their most since then.

Manoah allowed seven runs in three innings, the shortest of his 12 starts with the Blue Jays.