Nationals thump Blue Jays as George Springer goes hitless in season debut

Erick Fedde went six strong innings, Josh Harrison hit a three-run homer and the Washington Nationals beat Toronto 8-2 in George Springer's Blue Jays debut Wednesday night.

Fedde (2-2) allowed one run and two hits, including a fifth-inning solo homer by Lourdes Gurriel Jr. The right-hander struck out seven and walked three.

Harrison got his third homer in 16 at-bats against Steven Matz (4-1), a three-run shot in the fourth that made it 6-0.

Springer, who signed a team-record $150 million US, six-year deal this off-season, went 0 for 4. The World Series MVP when Houston won its first title in 2017 missed time in spring training and the start of the season because of a strained oblique and later due to a right quadriceps strain.

Trea Turner had four hits and Josh Bell also homered for the Nationals.

Toronto got an eighth-inning solo homer from Bo Bichette.

Tired: Light tower power<br><br>Wired: "Hitting yourself on the scoreboard" power 😳 <a href="https://t.co/L72EqS5Vfh">pic.twitter.com/L72EqS5Vfh</a> —@BlueJays

Matz, acquired from the New York Mets in January after going 0-5 with a 9.68 ERA last season, had won his first four starts for Toronto. He gave up six runs and eight hits over 3 ? innings.

The lefty is 1-8 against Washington. Since the start of last season, Matz has allowed 22 earned runs and eight homers over 14 innings in four games against the Nationals.

Ryan Zimmerman drove in two with a single during a three-run third. Bell hit a two-run homer in the fifth.

Toronto loaded the bases with two outs in the third but failed to score when Turner, at short, fielded Randal Grichuk's slow grounder barehanded and threw him out at first.

Blue Jays catcher Danny Jansen went 0 for 3 with a walk. He is hitless in a career-long 34 at-bats.