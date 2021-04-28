Guerrero Jr. hits home run hat trick as Blue Jays power past Nationals
Toronto slugger records 1st 3-home run game of career, adds 7 RBIs
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit three home runs, including a grand slam and solo shot off Washington ace Max Scherzer, and had seven RBIs as the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Nationals 9-5 on Tuesday night.
Guerrero's slam in the third put the Blue Jays ahead 4-3 and ended Scherzer's scoreless streak at 19 innings.
Guerrero made it 7-3 with his drive in the fifth and added a two-run, seventh-inning shot off Kyle Finnegan to complete his first three-homer game.
The senior Guerrero also went deep twice against Scherzer, in 2010 with Texas and 2011 with Baltimore in his final season.
Scherzer allowed seven runs — five earned — and eight hits over five innings. He had given up one earned run in 19 innings over his previous three starts.
THREE homers. SEVEN RBI. <br><br>He's here 💥 <a href="https://t.co/IYutrypJwU">pic.twitter.com/IYutrypJwU</a>—@BlueJays
Trea Turner, hit on the left forearm by a pitch Sunday, homered twice for the Nationals. It was his seventh multihomer game and second this year, with the other coming April 18 against Arizona.
Ryan Zimmerman got Washington within 7-5 on a two-run homer in the seventh.
Turner led off the game a home run and hit a solo drive in the third against Trent Thornton. The shortstop was hit by reliever Anthony Castro's pitch during the fifth but stayed in the game.
Yadiel Hernandez put Washington up 3-0 with a third-inning homer off reliever Tommy Milone (1-0).
Toronto used seven pitchers during a bullpen day.
It was the first game of the Blue Jays' second homestand at TD Ballpark, their spring training facility in Dunedin, Florida. Toronto is set to play at least through May at the park.
One reason to remain in Florida and not start the season at their Triple-A park in Buffalo, New York, which hosted games last season, was the weather. The game time temperature was 81 degrees under clear skies with a refreshing breeze blowing out at 10 mph.
