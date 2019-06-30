Vlad Guerrero Jr. ready to showcase power at Home Run Derby

Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s rookie season just keeps getting better.

The Blue Jays sensation was officially named to Major League Baseball's Home Run Derby on Sunday, highlighting the exceptional power he's shown this season.

He'll become the youngest player to ever compete in the Derby at 20 years, 114 days old. Ken Griffey Jr. and Bryce Harper also participated at 20 year old.

Heading into Sunday afternoon's game against the Kansas City Royals, the 20-year-old Guerrero has a .251 batting average with eight home runs and 23 runs batted in over 203 at bats.

Guerrero made his MLB debut on April 26 to much fanfare after being considered the top prospect in baseball for over a year.

Most fans hoped that Guerrero would be part of Toronto's opening day roster, but an oblique injury suffered during spring training derailed that possibility.

After coming off the injured list Guerrero spent two weeks with the triple-A Buffalo Bisons where he had a .367 batting average.