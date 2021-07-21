Skip to Main Content
MLB

Blue Jays deal Payamps to Kansas City Royals for cash

The Toronto Blue Jays have dealt pitcher Joel Payamps to the Kansas City Royals for cash considerations.

27-year-old pitcher posted 2.70 ERA with 22 strikeouts this season

The Canadian Press ·
Joel Payamps pitches against the Miami Marlins in Buffalo, New York. Payamps was acquired by the Blue Jays off waivers before the 2021 season. (Kevin Hoffman/Getty Images)

Payamps posted a 2.70 ERA with 22 strikeouts in 30.0 innings this season.

The right-handed pitcher was recently designated for assignment by the team after Ryan Borucki was activated from the 60-day injury list.

He had also been moved back down to AAA in late June.

The 27-year-old was acquired by the Blue Jays off of waivers from the Boston Red Sox before the 2021 season.

Payamps made his major league debut in 2019 for the Arizona Diamondbacks before heading to the Red Sox in 2020.

