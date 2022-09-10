Bichette hits 5th homer in 4 games as Blue Jays beat Rangers

Bo Bichette homered for the fifth time in the last four games, Danny Jansen hit a tie-breaking RBI single in the ninth inning and the playoff-contending Toronto Blue Jays beat Texas 4-3 on Friday night, when top Rangers prospect Josh Jung hit a home run in his first career at-bat.

Bichette's 23rd homer was a two-run shot in the third inning that put the Blue Jays up 3-0. He also drove in a run with a fielder's choice grounder in the first.

Bo Bichette has FIVE homers this WEEK 🤯 <a href="https://t.co/QCAmX9CW5a">pic.twitter.com/QCAmX9CW5a</a> —@BlueJays

After the Rangers tied it at 3 on Corey Seager's RBI double in the eighth, reliever Jose Leclerc (0-2) issued a leadoff walk in the ninth. Raimel Tapia then stole second base, went to third on a long flyout and scored on Jansen's hit.

Tim Mayza (6-0), the fourth Toronto pitcher, got two outs in the eighth before Jordan Romano worked the ninth for his 32nd save in 36 chances. With a runner on second, the right-hander Romano struck out Jung and got pinch-hitter Adolis Garcia on an game-ending flyout.

The Blue Jays, who maintained a 4 1/2-game lead over Baltimore for the American League's third and final wild-card spot, won for the 16th time in their last last 22 games. They have won 13 of their last 15 road games, including three of four against the Orioles in their series before getting to Texas.

The only runner allowed by right-hander Ross Stripling the first two times through the Texas lineup was Jung's homer leading off the third inning.

Second baseman Marcus Semien, in the first year of a $175 million US, seven-year contract, had a two-out double in the sixth off Stripling to extend the longest active on-base streak in the majors to 20 games. Seager followed with an RBI single to snap an 0-for-25 slump for the All-Star shortstop in the first season of his $325 million, 10-year deal.

Jung, the the eighth overall pick out of Texas Tech in the 2019 draft, is expected to finish this season as the primary third baseman for the Rangers. He might have earned that opportunity in spring training, but needed surgery in February to repair a torn labrum in his left (non-throwing) shoulder. He was called up after six homers in 23 games at Triple-A Round Rock the past month.

The Blue Jays opened the game with back-to-back infield singles, along with a throwing error by starter Dane Dunning. Bichette then hit a grounder fielded by Jung on the run before his quick backhanded flip for a forceout at second.

Bichette, who added a triple in the eighth before Brock Burke struck out consecutive batters, had three homers in the second game of a doubleheader Monday at Baltimore, then went deep again Tuesday.

Jays place Gurriel Jr. on 10-day IL

Earlier on Friday, the Blue Jays placed outfielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. on the 10-day injured list due to a left hamstring strain.

The move is retroactive to Thursday. Gurriel exited Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Baltimore Orioles in the second inning with the injury.

Gurriel, 28, has the second-best batting average on the team at .291, and has five home runs to go along with 52 RBIs in 121 games this season.