Blue Jays outfielder Teoscar Hernandez named AL player of the week

Teoscar Hernandez has been named the American League player of the week, making it three consecutive weeks that a Blue Jay has earned the honour.
Hernandez batted .500 (14-for-28) with eight runs scored, two doubles, three home runs, 10 runs batted in and a .893 slugging percentage across seven games played. The Blue Jays went 3-4 over that span.
The outfielder is on an eight-game hitting streak, totalling 17 hits during the stretch.
Blue Jays outfielder George Springer was named the league's top player the previous two weeks.
It's the second time in franchise history that the Blue Jays had three consecutive weekly winners. Pitchers Luis Leal and Dave Steib and outfielder Lloyd Moseby did so in May of 1983.
Arizona pitcher Tyler Gilbert, who threw a no-hitter in his first Major League start on Saturday, was named the National League player of the week.
