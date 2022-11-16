Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
MLB·ROUNDUP

Blue Jays outfielders Tapia, Zimmer designated for assignment

Outfielders Raimel Tapia and Bradley Zimmer were designated for assignment by the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday.

Anthony Rizzo, Yankees agree to $40M US, 2-year contract

The Canadian Press ·
Toronto Blue Jays' Raimel Tapia reacts after flying out against the Tampa Bay Rays during the second inning of a baseball game Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (Scott Audette/The Associated Press)

Outfielders Raimel Tapia and Bradley Zimmer were designated for assignment by the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday.

Zimmer was primarily used a late-inning defensive replacement.

Also Tuesday, infielders Addison Barger, Spencer Horwitz and Orelvis Martinez were selected to the major-league roster along with right-hander Yosver Zulueta.

Left-hander Foster Griffin was released from the big-league roster.

Rizzo staying with Yankees

Anthony Rizzo is staying with the New York Yankees, agreeing Tuesday to a $40 million US, two-year contract.

Rizzo gets $17 million in each of the next two seasons, and the deal for the first baseman includes a $17 million team option for 2025 with a $6 million buyout. Rizzo had opted out of his previous contract with New York, giving up a $16 million salary for 2023.

Rizzo gets a limited no-trade provision, allowing him to list six teams annually he cannot be dealt to without approval.

Since joining the Yankees at the 2021 trade deadline, Rizzo had provided needed left-handed power for New York and has taken advantage of the right field short porch at Yankee Stadium.

Now 33, Rizzo hit .224 with 75 RBIs and had 32 home runs for the fourth time in his career. While the Yankees led the major leagues with 254 home runs, just 77 were by left-handed batters.

His agreement is the first major offseason move for the Yankees, who are attempting to re-sign star right fielder Aaron Judge.

With files from The Associated Press

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports
Corrections and clarifications|

Related Stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now