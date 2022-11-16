Blue Jays outfielders Tapia, Zimmer designated for assignment
Anthony Rizzo, Yankees agree to $40M US, 2-year contract
Outfielders Raimel Tapia and Bradley Zimmer were designated for assignment by the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday.
Zimmer was primarily used a late-inning defensive replacement.
Also Tuesday, infielders Addison Barger, Spencer Horwitz and Orelvis Martinez were selected to the major-league roster along with right-hander Yosver Zulueta.
Left-hander Foster Griffin was released from the big-league roster.
Rizzo staying with Yankees
Anthony Rizzo is staying with the New York Yankees, agreeing Tuesday to a $40 million US, two-year contract.
Rizzo gets $17 million in each of the next two seasons, and the deal for the first baseman includes a $17 million team option for 2025 with a $6 million buyout. Rizzo had opted out of his previous contract with New York, giving up a $16 million salary for 2023.
Since joining the Yankees at the 2021 trade deadline, Rizzo had provided needed left-handed power for New York and has taken advantage of the right field short porch at Yankee Stadium.
Now 33, Rizzo hit .224 with 75 RBIs and had 32 home runs for the fourth time in his career. While the Yankees led the major leagues with 254 home runs, just 77 were by left-handed batters.
His agreement is the first major offseason move for the Yankees, who are attempting to re-sign star right fielder Aaron Judge.
With files from The Associated Press
