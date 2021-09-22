Blue Jays place Breyvic Valera on COVID-related injured list

The Toronto Blue Jays placed infielder Breyvic Valera on the COVID-related injured list on Wednesday and recalled infielder Kevin Smith from triple-A Buffalo.

The moves were announced shortly before the start of a matinee between the Blue Jays and Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field.

Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo said the move was made after one of Valera's family members tested positive for COVID-19. Valera tested negative on Wednesday and will be out of action for at least a few more days, Montoyo added.

"We're going to keep him away for a little bit and keep testing him," Montoyo said during a pre-game media availability.

Valera, who has served as a backup infielder this season, has a .253 average with one homer and 15 RBIs in 36 games.

The Blue Jays entered play with a half-game lead on the New York Yankees in the battle for the second American League wild-card spot.

Kiermaier shocked by reaction to taking scouting card

Tampa Bay Rays center fielder Kevin Kiermaier is "shocked to see what has transpired" and finds reaction "just hard to believe" to his scooping up a scouting a card that fell out of Toronto catcher Alejandro Kirk's wristband.

Kiermaier reiterated before Wednesday's series finale that he had no bad intentions. The speedster was called out sliding into home during the sixth inning of the Rays' 6-4 win Monday night and saw a strip of paper lying next to him after the play. He casually picked it up and took it back to Tampa Bay's dugout, where he discreetly handed it to Paul Hoover, the club's field coordinator.

Kiermaier thought the card was his scouting report.

The Blue Jays are not happy. <br> <br>Last night in the 6th, Kevin Kiermaier slid into home plate and grabbed a card (video here). That card, I'm told, was from Alejandro Kirk's wrist band that fell out on the tag. <br> <br>On the card: the Blue Jays' game plan on pitching to Rays' hitters. <a href="https://t.co/wjjuYd3Bhk">pic.twitter.com/wjjuYd3Bhk</a> —@ArashMadani

"We're making this way too complex," Kiermaier said. "I saw a few words on it, just knowing it wasn't mine I didn't look at it, still haven't looked at it. Don't even know what the heck is on it."

"A couple seconds after I realized it wasn't ours and at that point, I'm not giving it back," Kiermaier added. "I'm not going to walk to the other dugout or find another way. They can think whatever they want over there, they're entitled to an opinion, I'm over it, though."

Tampa Bay manager Kevin Cash apologized to Blue Jays management before Tuesday night's game. Toronto manager Charlie Montoyo said postgame that the issue was "agua under the bridge."

Kiermaier pointed out his scouting card came out while sliding into second base during a recent game against Detroit and Tigers infielder Niko Goodrum tried grabbing it, Kiermaier jokingly put his foot on it and said "you can't have it."

When asked if he did anything wrong, Kiermaier replied: "No."

"It's easy to sit here after the fact knowing it's their card, I understand," Kiermaier said. "At that moment I just ran 360 feet-plus [trying to score on an infield hit and throwing error] and I'm sitting there trying to process the play, thinking my scouting report is on the ground, grabbing it, just walking back trying to go out there on defense and catch my breath thinking it's done and over with."