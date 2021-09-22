Skip to Main Content
MLB

Rays' Kiermaier takes, keeps Blue Jays' data card in Toronto loss

Rays veteran Kevin Kiermaier scooped up a data card that fell out of Toronto catcher Alejandro Kirk's wristband during Tampa Bay's 6-4 victory Monday night and refused to give it back to the Blue Jays.

Card likely included information about Toronto's pitching plans

The Associated Press ·
Toronto Blue Jays catcher Alejandro Kirk tags out Tampa Bay Rays' Kevin Kiermaier trying to score during the sixth inning on Monday. (Chris O'Meara/AP Photo)

Rays veteran Kevin Kiermaier scooped up a data card that fell out of Toronto catcher Alejandro Kirk's wristband during Tampa Bay's 6-4 victory Monday night and refused to give it back to the Blue Jays.

Kiermaier was called out sliding into home during the sixth inning and saw a strip of paper lying next to him after the play. He casually picked it up and took it back to Tampa Bay's dugout, where he discreetly handed it Paul Hoover, the club's field coordinator.

"I never even looked at it, I'll say that," Kiermaier told Sportnet before Tuesday night's game. "But at the same time, I'm not going to drop it or hand it back."

Sportsnet reported Toronto sent a bat boy to the Rays dugout to ask for the card's return. Tampa Bay did not send back the card, which likely included information about the Blue Jays' plans to pitch to the Rays' hitters.

There were no incidents when Kiermaier batted for the first time Tuesday, when he hit into a first-pitch double play.

Rays manager Kevin Cash was seen chatting with Blue Jays skipper Charlie Montoyo before Tuesday's game.

Tampa Bay entered Tuesday seven games ahead of Boston and 8 1/2 ahead of Toronto for the AL East lead, with a magic number of five to clinch a second straight division title. The Red Sox and Blue Jays are in position for the AL's two wild cards.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now