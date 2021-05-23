Rays rally late to defeat Blue Jays and pick up 10th consecutive win
Jays pitchers walk 5 batters in 9th inning, allowing Rays to come back from 4-2 deficit
Austin Meadows, Manuel Margot and Mike Brosseau drew consecutive bases-loaded walks with two walks in the ninth inning and the Tampa Bay Rays rallied for their 10th straight win, beating the Toronto Blue Jays 6-4 on Sunday.
The Rays trailed 4-2 going into the ninth, but took advantage of five walks by relievers Tyler Chatwood (0-1) and Travis Bergen to send Toronto to its fifth straight loss.
After a leadoff walk and a single, Brett Phillips hit an RBI single with one out that made it 4-3. Chatwood retired Randy Arozarena on a flyball before walking Yandy Diaz to load the bases.
Josh Fleming (4-3) allowed four runs and eight hits in six innings out of the bullpen. Recently acquired J.P. Feyereisen worked the ninth to get his first save.
Randal Grichuk hit a two-run homer in the eighth inning off Fleming that gave Toronto 4-2 lead.
GO-AHEAD GRICH 😤 <br><br>💣 <a href="https://twitter.com/RGrich15?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@RGrich15</a> 💣 <a href="https://t.co/VGZc4MpyjA">pic.twitter.com/VGZc4MpyjA</a>—@BlueJays
Francisco Mejia homered for the Rays.
Toronto starter Hyun Jin Ryu allowed two runs and eight hits in 6 2/3 innings.
Tampa Bay took a 2-1 lead on Mejia's fifth-inning solo homer.
Teoscar Hernandez hit a fourth-inning solo homer and then tied it at 2 with an RBI single in the fifth. In 22 games since returning from the COVID-related injury list, he has five homers and 22 RBIs.
Margot put the Rays up 1-0 on a first-inning RBI single.
Michael Wacha gave up one hit over two scoreless innings as the Rays opener. It was his appearance since May 2 after being sidelined by a right hamstring strain.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?