Rays rally late to defeat Blue Jays and pick up 10th consecutive win

Austin Meadows, Manuel Margot and Mike Brosseau drew consecutive bases-loaded walks with two walks in the ninth inning and the Tampa Bay Rays rallied for their 10th straight win, beating the Toronto Blue Jays 6-4 on Sunday.

The Rays trailed 4-2 going into the ninth, but took advantage of five walks by relievers Tyler Chatwood (0-1) and Travis Bergen to send Toronto to its fifth straight loss.

After a leadoff walk and a single, Brett Phillips hit an RBI single with one out that made it 4-3. Chatwood retired Randy Arozarena on a flyball before walking Yandy Diaz to load the bases.

Bergen entered and Meadows worked for a nine-pitch walk after fouling off three 3-2 pitches, tying the score. Margot walked on five pitches to put Tampa Bay ahead and Brosseau walked on for pitches.

Josh Fleming (4-3) allowed four runs and eight hits in six innings out of the bullpen. Recently acquired J.P. Feyereisen worked the ninth to get his first save.

Randal Grichuk hit a two-run homer in the eighth inning off Fleming that gave Toronto 4-2 lead.

Francisco Mejia homered for the Rays.

Toronto starter Hyun Jin Ryu allowed two runs and eight hits in 6 2/3 innings.

Tampa Bay took a 2-1 lead on Mejia's fifth-inning solo homer.

Teoscar Hernandez hit a fourth-inning solo homer and then tied it at 2 with an RBI single in the fifth. In 22 games since returning from the COVID-related injury list, he has five homers and 22 RBIs.

Margot put the Rays up 1-0 on a first-inning RBI single.

Michael Wacha gave up one hit over two scoreless innings as the Rays opener. It was his appearance since May 2 after being sidelined by a right hamstring strain.