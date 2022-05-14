Blue Jays drop 5th straight game in loss to Rays, lose Springer to injury

Brandon Lowe hit a pair of triples and Manuel Margot had a tiebreaking single in the eighth inning, leading the Tampa Bay Rays over the Toronto Blue Jays 5-2 Friday night.

Lowe's RBI triple capped a three-run eighth as the Rays sent Toronto to its fifth straight loss. The Rays broke a 2-2 tie with three straight hits off starter Kevin Gausman (3-2).

Margot returned to the lineup after missing two games with a tight hamstring and extended his hitting streak to 10 games with his go-ahead single.

Andrew Kittredge (3-0) got the win in relief and Jason Adam pitched the ninth for his first major league save.

Ji-Man Choi drove in the Rays' first run with a groundball after Lowe's leadoff triple in the second. A three-base throwing error on Gausman set up another Rays run in the fifth when Mike Zunino's RBI single made it 2-0.

Raimel Tapia led off the Toronto fifth with an infield single, moved up on a walk and scored on Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s two-out single.

The Blue Jays made it 2-all in the seventh after pinch-hitter Vinny Capra led off with the first of three straight singles against Brooks Raley. It was Capra's first major league hit.

Gausman gave up five hits and struck out eight.

Rays starter Drew Rasmussen allowed one run on three hits in 5 2/3 innings.

George Springer left the game with a sprained left ankle in the third inning after crashing into the wall while going after Lowe's first triple.