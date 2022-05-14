Blue Jays drop 5th straight game in loss to Rays, lose Springer to injury
Toronto star leaves game in 3rd inning with ankle sprain
Brandon Lowe hit a pair of triples and Manuel Margot had a tiebreaking single in the eighth inning, leading the Tampa Bay Rays over the Toronto Blue Jays 5-2 Friday night.
Margot returned to the lineup after missing two games with a tight hamstring and extended his hitting streak to 10 games with his go-ahead single.
Andrew Kittredge (3-0) got the win in relief and Jason Adam pitched the ninth for his first major league save.
Ji-Man Choi drove in the Rays' first run with a groundball after Lowe's leadoff triple in the second. A three-base throwing error on Gausman set up another Rays run in the fifth when Mike Zunino's RBI single made it 2-0.
Raimel Tapia led off the Toronto fifth with an infield single, moved up on a walk and scored on Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s two-out single.
The Blue Jays made it 2-all in the seventh after pinch-hitter Vinny Capra led off with the first of three straight singles against Brooks Raley. It was Capra's first major league hit.
No CAP 🧢 <br><br>There's Vinny Capra's FIRST Major League hit! <a href="https://t.co/n69pqQudWv">pic.twitter.com/n69pqQudWv</a>—@BlueJays
Gausman gave up five hits and struck out eight.
Rays starter Drew Rasmussen allowed one run on three hits in 5 2/3 innings.
George Springer left the game with a sprained left ankle in the third inning after crashing into the wall while going after Lowe's first triple.
UPDATE: OF George Springer was removed from tonight's game with a left ankle sprain.—@BlueJays
