Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
MLB

Blue Jays drop 5th straight game in loss to Rays, lose Springer to injury

Brandon Lowe hit a pair of triples and Manuel Margot had a tiebreaking single in the eighth inning, leading the Tampa Bay Rays over the Toronto Blue Jays 5-2 Friday night.

Toronto star leaves game in 3rd inning with ankle sprain

Dick Scanlon · The Associated Press ·
Ji-Man Choi of the Tampa Bay Rays hits during a 5-2 win against the Toronto Blue Jays at Tropicana Field on Friday. (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Brandon Lowe hit a pair of triples and Manuel Margot had a tiebreaking single in the eighth inning, leading the Tampa Bay Rays over the Toronto Blue Jays 5-2 Friday night.

Lowe's RBI triple capped a three-run eighth as the Rays sent Toronto to its fifth straight loss. The Rays broke a 2-2 tie with three straight hits off starter Kevin Gausman (3-2).

Margot returned to the lineup after missing two games with a tight hamstring and extended his hitting streak to 10 games with his go-ahead single.

Andrew Kittredge (3-0) got the win in relief and Jason Adam pitched the ninth for his first major league save.

Ji-Man Choi drove in the Rays' first run with a groundball after Lowe's leadoff triple in the second. A three-base throwing error on Gausman set up another Rays run in the fifth when Mike Zunino's RBI single made it 2-0.

Raimel Tapia led off the Toronto fifth with an infield single, moved up on a walk and scored on Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s two-out single.

The Blue Jays made it 2-all in the seventh after pinch-hitter Vinny Capra led off with the first of three straight singles against Brooks Raley. It was Capra's first major league hit.

Gausman gave up five hits and struck out eight.

Rays starter Drew Rasmussen allowed one run on three hits in 5 2/3 innings.

George Springer left the game with a sprained left ankle in the third inning after crashing into the wall while going after Lowe's first triple.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports
|Corrections and Clarifications

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now