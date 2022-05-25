Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Jansen's monster night leads Blue Jays to dominant win over Cardinals

Danny Jansen hit a three-run homer and a solo shot, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. also went deep and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the St. Louis Cardinals 8-1 on Tuesday night.

Toronto's Gausman throws 6 scoreless innings, 8 strikeouts in 8-1 victory

Blue Jays catcher Danny Jansen hits a three-run home run in the fourth inning of a 8-1 win over the Cardinals on Tuesday in St. Louis, Missouri. (Joe Puetz/Getty Images)

Danny Jansen hit a three-run homer and a solo shot, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. also went deep and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the St. Louis Cardinals 8-1 on Tuesday night in St. Louis.

Kevin Gausman (4-3) threw six scoreless innings with eight strikeouts and no walks. He allowed four hits and beat the Cardinals for the first time in eight appearances.

Toronto split the two-game series and ended the Cardinals' winning streak at four.

Jordan Hicks (1-4) pitched three-plus innings in his first career start against the Blue Jays. He allowed four runs on four hits with five walks.

Alejandro Kirk led off the fourth with a single and Matt Chapman walked before Jansen hit a 3-2 slider from Hicks off the foul pole in left to make it 4-0.

Jansen led off the seventh with a blast estimated at 427 feet for his fifth homer this season and third multi-homer game of his career.

The Blue Jays added three runs in the sixth. George Springer hit a sinking line drive to right field for a triple to score Raimel Tapia and chase reliever Nick Wittgren. A sacrifice fly drove home Springer.

Guerrero then greeted reliever Drew VerHagen with a homer to left. He had singled in the first inning to snap an 0-for-14 drought.

Rookie Brendan Donovan had an RBI single in the seventh for the Cardinals.

