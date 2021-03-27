Skip to Main Content
MLB

With regular season on horizon, Blue Jays name Hyun Jin Ryu opening day starter

Manager Charlie Montoyo announced Hyun Jin Ryu as the Blue Jays opening day starter following a spring training game on Friday.

Toronto ace allows 8 hits, 3 runs over 3 innings in spring training appearance

The Canadian Press ·
Toronto Blue Jays starter Hyun-Jin Ryu was named opening day starter on Friday. (Steve Nesius/The Canadian Press)

Vladimir Guerrero Jr., hit his second home run of spring training — a solo shot leading off a four-run eighth that tied the score — and the Toronto Blue Jays came from behind to beat the Philadelphia Phillies 6-5 on Friday in Grapefruit League play.

Breyvic Valera also went deep in the eighth, hitting a two-run shot that helped erase Philadelphia's 5-1 lead.

Forrest Wall cashed in the winning run in the ninth with a triple.

Hyun Jin Ryu was roughed up in his third start for Toronto, giving up three runs, eight hits and a walk, striking out five in four innings.

Manager Charlie Montoyo announced Ryu as the Blue Jays opening day starter following the game.

Bryce Harper led off the fifth inning with his third home run for Philadelphia, igniting a four-run inning.

The Blue Jays will face the Yankees in their season opener on April 1 in New York.

With files from The Associated Press

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

now