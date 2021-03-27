With regular season on horizon, Blue Jays name Hyun Jin Ryu opening day starter
Toronto ace allows 8 hits, 3 runs over 3 innings in spring training appearance
Vladimir Guerrero Jr., hit his second home run of spring training — a solo shot leading off a four-run eighth that tied the score — and the Toronto Blue Jays came from behind to beat the Philadelphia Phillies 6-5 on Friday in Grapefruit League play.
Forrest Wall cashed in the winning run in the ninth with a triple.
Hyun Jin Ryu was roughed up in his third start for Toronto, giving up three runs, eight hits and a walk, striking out five in four innings.
Manager Charlie Montoyo announced Ryu as the Blue Jays opening day starter following the game.
Bryce Harper led off the fifth inning with his third home run for Philadelphia, igniting a four-run inning.
The Blue Jays will face the Yankees in their season opener on April 1 in New York.
With files from The Associated Press
