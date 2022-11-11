Blue Jays catcher Alejandro Kirk wins 1st career Silver Slugger award
Alejandro Kirk is a Silver Slugger for the first time of his career. The Toronto Blue Jays catcher won the award on Thursday night, capping off a career-best season.
Toronto had 6 players nominated for award, but only Kirk claimed honour
The Silver Slugger is the top offensive award in Major League Baseball, with the season's best players at each position selected in a vote by coaches and managers in their respective leagues.
Kirk had a .285 batting average with 14 home runs, 59 runs, and 63 runs batted in.
The 24-year-old Kirk also made his first all-star appearance this season.
Toronto had six players nominated for the award, but only Kirk won.
Outfielders Teoscar Hernandez and George Springer as well as first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr., shortstop Bo Bichette, and third baseman Matt Chapman were the Blue Jays' other nominees.
