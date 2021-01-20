Blue Jays sign 2019 MLB saves leader Kirby Yates to 1-year deal: reports
Former Padres closer had bone chips removed from right elbow last summer
The Toronto Blue Jays are hoping they have acquired the 2019 version of Kirby Yates.
The former San Diego closer, Yates led the major leagues in saves in 2019 before struggling to open last season and requiring surgery to remove bone chips in his right (throwing) elbow last August.
Six different pitchers, including Giles, recorded saves for Toronto last season, led by Anthony Bass (seven) and Rafael Dolis (five). Canadian-born Jordan Romano also flourished out of the bullpen with two saves and set a pair of club records for innings (8.2) and batters faced (29) without allowing a hit to start the season.
But Yates, who sported a 1.19 earned-run average, 41 saves and 101 strikeouts in 60 2/3 innings two years ago with the Padres, possesses huge comeback potential.
