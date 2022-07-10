Santana's home run powers Mariners to 3rd straight win over Blue Jays
Seattle wins 7th straight, Toronto loses 8th game in last 9 outings
Carlos Santana hit his first home run since being acquired by Seattle, lining a two-run shot off Toronto starter Alek Manoah that lifted the Mariners to a 2-1 win over the Blue Jays on Saturday night.
Santana's homer came in the seventh inning after Seattle had managed just one hit off Manoah through the first six. J.P. Crawford led off the seventh with a single and Santana ambushed a fastball in the middle of the plate for his fifth home of the season and his biggest hit to date with the Mariners.
Santana was acquired in late June from Kansas City for a pair of pitchers.
Robbie Ray faced his former team for the first time and threw six innings, allowing just three hits and one run on George Springer's 16th home run of the season leading off the sixth inning. Ray won the AL Cy Young Award last season with the Blue Jays, but did not travel to Toronto when the teams met in May due to border restrictions related to the COVID-19 vaccine.
Absolutely, positively CRUSHED. <a href="https://t.co/SFz8LlVobR">pic.twitter.com/SFz8LlVobR</a>—@Mariners
Ray struck out six and pitched out of a major jam in the fifth inning when Toronto loaded the bases with no outs and failed to score. Over his past six starts, Ray has a 0.91 ERA with 11 walks and 46 strikeouts.
Matt Brash (2-3) struck out a pair as part of a perfect seventh inning, including a 13-pitch strikeout of Lordes Gurriel Jr. that included nine foul balls.
Manoah (9-4) was the equal of Ray, pitching 7 1/3 innings but took the loss. Manoah didn't allow a hit until Ty France's one-out double in the fourth and allowed three baserunners total until the problems in the seventh.
Manoah struck out seven and walked four.
All of Toronto's offense came from the one swing by Springer. It was his 23rd career home run against Seattle. He's hit 13 of the 23 at T-Mobile Park.
A Seattle <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SpringerDinger?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SpringerDinger</a> 😤 <a href="https://t.co/ExkkII7nAH">pic.twitter.com/ExkkII7nAH</a>—@BlueJays
With files from CBC Sports
