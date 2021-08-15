Mariners handily defeat Blue Jays behind Torrens' big night

Toronto centre fielder George Springer departed with an ankle injury, part of a tough Saturday night for the Blue Jays during a 9-3 loss to Luis Torrens and the Seattle Mariners.

Torrens' three-run homer off Trevor Richards in the seventh inning lifted the Mariners to their fourth straight win. Jarred Kelenic followed with his sixth homer, making it 6-3.

Springer hurt his left ankle while attempting to catch Ty France's leadoff triple off the top of the wall in right-centre in the seventh.

Hyun Jin Ryu (11-6) walked Abraham Toro two batters later and was replaced with Richards, who gave up the back-to-back homers to left field. It was the fourth time the Mariners have hit consecutive homers this season.

Toro singled in Mitch Haniger and Torrens added a two-run double in the eighth. Toro has reached safely in each of his 17 games since he was acquired in a trade with Houston on July 27.

Keynan Middleton (1-2) struck out one in the seventh inning for the win.

The Blue Jays have lost three straight and four of six overall.

Ryu surrendered a two-run homer to France in the first inning, and then retired 14 straight. He yielded four runs and three hits in 6 1/3 innings.

Teoscar Hernandez hit a solo home run in the second, an RBI single in the third and a double in the fifth to help Toronto build a 3-2 lead. Hernandez has an AL-leading 32 RBIs since the All-Star break.