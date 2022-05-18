Springer's early 3-run triple leads Blue Jays past Mariners for 2nd consecutive victory
Guerrero Jr., Espinal extend hit streaks; Berrios pitches 7 scoreless innings in win
George Springer had a bases-clearing triple and the Toronto Blue Jays held on for a 3-0 win over the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday in Toronto.
Vladimir Guerrero Jr., and Santiago Espinal both extended their hit streaks in Toronto's (20-17) second straight win.
The Blue Jays had not won back-to-back games since topping the Houston Astros on April 30 and May 1.
David Phelps and Adam Cimber came out of Toronto's bullpen, with Cimber earning his third save.
Logan Gilbert (4-2) allowed three runs on six hits but struck out nine over seven innings for Seattle (16-21). Penn Murfee pitched one inning of relief.
Guerrero's single to shallow left-centre field in the first inning made it 14 consecutive games with a hit for the Blue Jays first baseman. That matched the longest hit streak of his career, when he had a hit in every game between Aug. 23 and Sept. 6 last season.
Espinal also extended his hit streak on Tuesday, with a single to left field loading the bases in the second inning. His 11-game streak is a career best.
After Raimel Tapia struck out, Springer came to the plate with two out. His bloop base hit dropped in front of a diving Steven Souza Jr. in right field, bouncing behind the Mariners outfielder and allowing Springer to slide into third base for a 3-0 Toronto lead.
It was Springer's first triple of the season and the 15th of his nine-year career.
Cimber, stepping in as Toronto's closer with Jordan Romano unavailable due to a non-COVID illness, got three quick outs to seal the win.
