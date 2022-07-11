Guerrero Jr. has throw break mitt as Blue Jays fall to Mariners for 9th loss in last 10 games
Bichette hits homer, 2 singles and drives in 3 runs as Toronto is swept with 6-5 loss
Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. had a throw bust through the webbing of his glove and the Seattle Mariners took advantage for their eighth straight win, beating Toronto 6-5 Sunday on two home runs by Carlos Santana.
"Baseball can be cruel sometimes when things aren't going right," Toronto manager Charlie Montoyo said.
A day after Santana hit a two-run homer in the seventh inning for a 2-1 win, he connected for a go-ahead, two-run drive in the eighth. The Mariners are 16-3 for their best 19-game stretch since 2003.
Blue Jays starter Max Castillo was pulled in the fifth with a 4-1 lead after giving up a pair of one-out singles, and reliever David Phelps walked Justin Upton to load the bases.
Sam Haggerty then grounded back to Phelps, who threw home to start what appeared to be an easy inning-ending double play. But catcher Gabriel Moreno's throw broke through Guerrero's first baseman's mitt, allowing a run to score.
Guerrero kept looking in amazement as his glove while Phelps, who had begun to twirl off the mound in celebration, suddenly stopped. Julio Rodriguez followed with an RBI single that cut Toronto's lead to 4-3.
This is the second time in a month Guerrero has had trouble with his glove. He had a ball go through the webbing in a win against the Orioles on June 13.
"You know that changed the game," Montoyo said. "I've seen it twice this year. Usually it doesn't happen to the same guy and it happened to the same guy."
Bo Bichette had a homer, two singles and drove in three runs for the Blue Jays, who were swept in the four-game series and have lost nine of their last 10.
Santana, acquired from Kansas City in late June, hit a leadoff homer in the second.
"It's like he's been here all year," Seattle's Ty France said. "He's part of the family now and we're happy to have him here and we've been rolling."
Moreno dropped a popup by J.P. Crawford to begin the Seattle eighth. Santana connected off Adam Cimber (8-3) for his seventh home run this season, three for the Mariners.
The Mariners tied it at 4 on Cal Raleigh's sacrifice fly in the sixth. Bitchette homered in the seventh.
Seattle starter Logan Gilbert allowed four runs on nine hits, both matching his season highs, in six innings.
Matt Festa (1-0) pitched a perfect eighth for the win and Paul Sewald picked up his 10th save.
