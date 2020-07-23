Nate Pearson placed on taxi squad as Blue Jays unveil roster

Star prospect Nate Pearson will have to settle for a spot on the Toronto Blue Jays' three-man taxi squad at the start of the shortened 2020 regular season.

The team announced its 30-man roster Thursday along with a long list of moves ahead of Friday's season opener at Tampa Bay.

Meanwhile, reports have the Blue Jays exploring both Baltimore and Washington D.C. has potential places to play their home games.

MLB.com reported the team was in discussions to play the majority of their scheduled home games in Baltimore at Camden Yards, home of the Orioles, pending approval of state legislators, while the Athletic suggested National Park in D.C., home to the Nationals as a possible landing spot.

After Toronto denied its home team permission to play baseball there this season, the Blue Jays appeared to be headed to Pittsburgh, playing at PNC Park when the Pirates are not scheduled to be home.

As for Pearson, the Blue Jays gain an extra year of contractual control if he is not on the roster for the first week of the season. Catcher Caleb Joseph joined Pearson on the taxi squad along with left-hander Ryan Borucki, who was optioned to the team's alternate training site.

The regular season was trimmed from 162 to 60 games this year due to the pandemic. The taxi squad gives teams an immediate option to replace a player due to injury or a positive COVID-19 test.

The Blue Jays also selected right-hander A.J. Cole and left-hander Brian Moran to the major-league roster. Right-handers Thomas Hatch and Jacob Waguespack, infielder Santiago Espinal and left-hander Anthony Kay also made the cut after all four players were recalled.

Right-hander Chase Anderson was placed on the 10-day injured list, retroactive to last Monday, with a right oblique strain.