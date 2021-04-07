Blue Jays sign GM Ross Atkins to 5-year extension
47 year old has guided club to 2 playoff appearances since joining Toronto
Toronto Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins has signed a five-year contact extension with the club.
The move comes three months after president Mark Shapiro also signed a five-year extension with the Blue Jays.
Atkins was hired by the Blue Jays in December 2015 after spending 15 seasons in Cleveland's front office.
The 47-year-old Atkins is the seventh GM in franchise history.
The Blue Jays are off to a 3-2 start this year.
"Coming to Toronto with my family has enriched our lives in countless ways and having the opportunity to remain a Blue Jay is something I do not take for granted," Atkins said in a statement.
Shapiro praised Atkins for his work.
"Simply put, Ross makes the Blue Jays better. I am extremely pleased that he will continue leading our baseball operations group during this exciting era for our players, staff, and most importantly, our fans, as we move closer to building a sustainable championship contender for years to come," Shapiro said.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?