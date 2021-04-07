Blue Jays sign GM Ross Atkins to 5-year extension

Toronto Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins has signed a five-year contact extension with the club.

The move comes three months after president Mark Shapiro also signed a five-year extension with the Blue Jays.

Atkins was hired by the Blue Jays in December 2015 after spending 15 seasons in Cleveland's front office.

The Blue Jays have made the playoffs twice in five years (2016, 2020) under Atkins.

The 47-year-old Atkins is the seventh GM in franchise history.

The Blue Jays are off to a 3-2 start this year.

"Coming to Toronto with my family has enriched our lives in countless ways and having the opportunity to remain a Blue Jay is something I do not take for granted," Atkins said in a statement.

Shapiro praised Atkins for his work.

"Simply put, Ross makes the Blue Jays better. I am extremely pleased that he will continue leading our baseball operations group during this exciting era for our players, staff, and most importantly, our fans, as we move closer to building a sustainable championship contender for years to come," Shapiro said.