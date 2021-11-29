Blue Jays reach 5-year deal with pitcher Kevin Gausman: report
30-year-old right-hander reportedly signs deal worth $110M
The Toronto Blue Jays have reached an agreement with right-hander Kevin Gausman on a five-year, $110 million contract, pending a physical, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press late Sunday.
The 30-year-old Gausman was 14-6 with a 2.81 ERA and 227 strikeouts in 192 innings for San Francisco last season. He has a 64-72 record and 4.02 ERA in his career with Baltimore, Atlanta and San Francisco.
The Blue Jays had been interested in Gausman last off-season but he elected to bet on himself and stay with the Giants on a one year deal. It paid off.
Toronto has an emerging young core and can add major contracts before younger players such as Bo Bichette and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. earn a lot more. Toronto's rotation also includes Hyun-jin Ryu and Alek Manoah.
The Blue Jays gave veteran outfielder George Springer a six-year, $150 million contract last off-season.
Second baseman Marcus Semien left the Blue Jays earlier Sunday to sign a seven-year deal with the Texas Rangers.
