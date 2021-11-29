Skip to Main Content
Blue Jays reach 5-year deal with pitcher Kevin Gausman: report

The Toronto Blue Jays have reached an agreement with right-hander Kevin Gausman on a five-year, $110 million contract, pending a physical, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press late Sunday.

The Associated Press ·
Kevin Gausman, seen during a game against the Los Angeles Dodgers in October, has a 64-72 record and 4.02 ERA in his career with Baltimore, Atlanta and San Francisco. (John Hefti/The Associated Press)

The 30-year-old Gausman was 14-6 with a 2.81 ERA and 227 strikeouts in 192 innings for San Francisco last season. He has a 64-72 record and 4.02 ERA in his career with Baltimore, Atlanta and San Francisco.

The Blue Jays had been interested in Gausman last off-season but he elected to bet on himself and stay with the Giants on a one year deal. It paid off.

The Blue Jays also signed right-hander Jose Berrios to a seven-year, $131 million deal this off-season after acquiring him at the trade deadline. The two deals are the largest pitching contracts in team history.

Toronto has an emerging young core and can add major contracts before younger players such as Bo Bichette and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. earn a lot more. Toronto's rotation also includes Hyun-jin Ryu and Alek Manoah.

The Blue Jays gave veteran outfielder George Springer a six-year, $150 million contract last off-season.

Second baseman Marcus Semien left the Blue Jays earlier Sunday to sign a seven-year deal with the Texas Rangers.

