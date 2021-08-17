Skip to Main Content
MLB

Blue Jays outfielder George Springer placed on 10-day injured list with knee sprain

The Toronto Blue Jays announced Tuesday that outfielder George Springer has been placed on the 10-day injured list with a left knee sprain, with there being no timetable

Toronto manager Montoyo says there's no timetable for 31-year-old's return

The Canadian Press ·
Toronto Blue Jays outfielder George Springer, centre, left Saturday night's game against the Seattle Mariners in the seventh inning after suffering an ankle sprain. (Stephen Brashear/Getty Images)

Toronto Blue Jays outfielder George Springer has been placed on the 10-day injured list with a left knee sprain.

The move, announced Tuesday before the Blue Jays started a two-game series with the Washington Nationals, is retroactive to Sunday.

Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo said there is no timetable for Springer's return.

Springer left Saturday night's game at Seattle in the seventh inning with a sprained left ankle.

While dealing with the injured ankle, Springer said he felt discomfort in the knee, and an MRI revealed the sprain.

The injury comes at an unfortunate time for the Blue Jays, who entered Tuesday's contest four games out of an American League wild-card spot.

Springer's first season in Toronto has been beset by injuries after he signed a six-year, $150-million US contract in the off-season, but he had been rounding into all-star form. He was named the American League's player of the week on consecutive occasions on Aug. 2 and Aug. 9.

Springer is batting .269 with 16 home runs and 35 runs batted in over 49 games this season.

In a corresponding roster move, the Blue Jays recalled infielder Otto Lopez from triple-A Buffalo and activated him before Tuesday's game.

Lopez, a Dominican who spent much of his childhood in Montreal, is hitting .282 in 11 games with Buffalo after being called up from double-A New Hampshire, where he hit .330 over 69 appearances.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now