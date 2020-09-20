Pitching problems continue as Blue Jays lose to Phillies, extending skid to 6 games

The Toronto Blue Jays losing streak reached six games Saturday with a 3-1 decision to the Philadelphia Phillies.

The Phillies and the Jays were scoreless for the first 90 minutes, managing just one hit each over the course of the first four innings.

Infielder Travis Shaw finally broke the logjam with a solo home run in the top of the 5th off Vince Velasquez.

That seemed to wake up the Phillies, who drove in two runs through five hits off Toronto starter Hyun Jin Ryu, starting with a double to left from designated hitter Jay Bruce.

Ryu escaped the inning with the bases loaded when slugger Didi Gregorius managed only a fly ball to centre field.

In a stark illustration of Toronto's bullpen woes, Jays reliever Wilmer Font took over midway through the 7th and promptly walked two batters before Ryan Borucki came in to rescue the inning.

A.J. Cole took over in the 8th, loaded the bases and gave fielder Adam Haseley the chance to drive in another run before he managed to retire the side.

The loss leaves Toronto's magic number — the mix of wins and next-closest-rival losses needed to clinch a playoff spot — at seven, with the 9th-place Seattle Mariners taking on the San Diego Padres tonight.