Guerrero Jr.'s homer provides spark as Blue Jays run past Athletics to victory
Espinal, Collins, Gurriel Jr. pick up RBI's in Toronto victory
Vladimir Guerrero Jr., hit a solo homer and starter Ross Stripling threw four shutout innings as the Toronto Blue Jays defeated the Oakland Athletics 4-1 on Friday night at Rogers Centre in Toronto.
Lourdes Gurriel Jr., Raimel Tapia and Zack Collins also had two hits apiece as the Blue Jays (5-3) took the opener of the three-game series.
Closer Jordan Romano worked a clean ninth inning for his fifth save in five chances.
Tapia gave Toronto a 2-0 lead in the second inning when he scored from first base on a Santiago Espinal double to the left-field corner. The speedy Tapia easily beat the throw home with a head-first slide.
Stripling retired the first seven Athletics in order before giving up a double to Kevin Smith. A groundout and lineout left him stranded.
Oakland pinch-hitter Chad Pinder drove in the Athletics' only run in the sixth inning.
Tim Mayza gave up a pair of singles before being replaced by Adam Cimber (3-0) with one out. Pinder greeted the sidearmer with a single that scored Tony Kemp.
Pinder later stole second to put two runners in scoring position but Cimber got Seth Brown on a pop-up to end the threat.
Gurriel was at it again in the seventh when he drove in George Springer, who led off the inning with a double.
Stripling allowed two hits, had three strikeouts and didn't walk a batter. The right-hander, who was on a pitch count, threw 40 of his 62 pitches for strikes.
Jefferies, meanwhile, gave up two earned runs, seven hits, a walk and struck out a pair over 4 1/3 innings.
Toronto out-hit Oakland 11-6. Announced attendance was 35,415 and the game took three hours to play.
